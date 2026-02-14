Selena Gomez hosts dreamy Rare Beauty Galentine's Day party!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez loved on her "gals" with a sweet Galentine's Day party!

Selena Gomez hosted a dreamy pajama party for her ladies ahead of her first Valentine's Day married to Benny Blanco. © Screenshot/Instagram/rarebeauty

Selena honored the ladies in her life with an epic girls' night at Max & Helen's.

Rare Beauty's Instagram page dropped a photo dump of the dreamy night, showing the venue decked out in pink and red balloons and bows.

The Only Murders alum was dressed in an all-black pajama set that featured a feathery hem and closed-toed black pumps.

Her recently chopped bob was styled into a half-up hairdo that also donned a mini-pink bow.

"Moments that turn into memories," read the post's caption.

"However you're spending Valentine’s Day, with others or on your own, we hope you feel celebrated and cared for in a way that feels true to you."

Selena's got a lot of love going around since this will be her first Valentine's Day married to her hubby, Benny Blanco.

While the lovebirds haven't revealed their V-Day plans, they'll surely be as swoon-worthy as this Galentine's Day shindig!