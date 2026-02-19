Selena Gomez shows some love to Taylor Swift and Benny Blanco with sweet photo dump!

She loved them first! Selena Gomez sent love to her husband Benny Blanco and her BFF Taylor Swift with rare photos that she shared on Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez dropped some "random" pics from her archives that feature sweet nods to bestie Taylor Swift and hubby Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez (c) dropped a new Instagram dump that featured sweet tributes to Benny Blanco (l) and Taylor Swift (r.)
Selena Gomez (c) dropped a new Instagram dump that featured sweet tributes to Benny Blanco (l) and Taylor Swift (r.)  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 33-year-old singer-actor shared some never-before-seen images of her downtime and intimate moments via Instagram on Thursday.

Selena's post features image is a black-and-white photo of the Wizards of Waverley Place star sweetly holding on to Benny in a pool.

The lovebirds were also captured lounging on a boat, while a later pic showed the music producer kissing his bride on her forehead.

Kim Kardashian reveals decision to homeschool North West amid NOR11 launch
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian reveals decision to homeschool North West amid NOR11 launch

Selena ended the dump with a subtle tribute to The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker with a look at her heavily accessorized wrist of beaded jewelry from Taylor's Eras Tour.

The Only Murders star proved she's the ultimate Swiftie as she rocked 14 friendship bracelets that had stringed words, including "Selena," "Meredith," and "SG."

Selena's carousel of snaps may be "random" but her adoration for Benny and Taylor certainly isn't!

The Calm Down chart-topper just celebrated Valentine's Day with Benny – and now she has Taylor's upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce to celebrate next!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

More on Selena Gomez: