Selena Gomez shows some love to Taylor Swift and Benny Blanco with sweet photo dump!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez dropped some "random" pics from her archives that feature sweet nods to bestie Taylor Swift and hubby Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez (c) dropped a new Instagram dump that featured sweet tributes to Benny Blanco (l) and Taylor Swift (r.) © Collage: screenshot/instagram/selenagomez

The 33-year-old singer-actor shared some never-before-seen images of her downtime and intimate moments via Instagram on Thursday.

Selena's post features image is a black-and-white photo of the Wizards of Waverley Place star sweetly holding on to Benny in a pool.

The lovebirds were also captured lounging on a boat, while a later pic showed the music producer kissing his bride on her forehead.



Selena ended the dump with a subtle tribute to The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker with a look at her heavily accessorized wrist of beaded jewelry from Taylor's Eras Tour.

The Only Murders star proved she's the ultimate Swiftie as she rocked 14 friendship bracelets that had stringed words, including "Selena," "Meredith," and "SG."

Selena's carousel of snaps may be "random" but her adoration for Benny and Taylor certainly isn't!