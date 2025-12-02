Serena Williams responds after rumors of tennis comeback go viral!

London, UK - Serena Williams insisted Tuesday she had no plans to make a return to tennis after her registration with the sport's drug-testing body sparked reports of a dramatic comeback.

Serena Williams has sparked rumors of a tennis comeback after it was revealed that she registered with the sport's drug-testing body. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not competed since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, held by Margaret Court in the women's game and Novak Djokovic in men's tennis.

"It is correct that she is back on the Registered Testing Pool list," Adrian Bassett, a spokesman for the International Tennis Integrity Agency, the sport's drug-testing body, told AFP in London on Tuesday in response to media reports that the 44-year-old had registered.

"At this stage, we have no other information."

But Williams denied she was planning a return to competitive tennis by posting later Tuesday on X: "Omg yall I'm NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy".

Following her three-set defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Flushing Meadows three years ago, Williams said she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis.

Players who decide to return to testing need to provide information about their time and locations when they are available to give samples.

They also need to complete testing for six months before they are allowed to return to competition.