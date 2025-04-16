Serena Williams reveals why she chose not to meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

New York, New York - Serena Williams has dished on her plan to meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX – and why she ultimately decided against it.

Speaking with TIME on Wednesday, the 43-year-old tennis legend revealed that she had been hoping to snag an autograph from Taylor for her seven-year-old daughter Olympia.

She and her husband, Alexis, decided to take their daughter to the 35-year-old pop star's suite, where they initially waited outside.

"I'm such a mom. I was ready to go in here myself and be like, 'Taylor, come get this girl,'" Serena joked.

But as it became clear that Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs were not going to win the Lombardi, Serena decided it was best to give the Grammy winner some space.

"It's hard when your team is losing. I totally get it," the 23-time Grand Slam champ said.

While Serena may not have linked up with Taylor in person, she still shared a sweet moment with the singer as she slammed the crowd for booing Taylor when she was shown on the jumbotron.

At the time, Serena wrote via X, "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!"