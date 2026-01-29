Serena Williams sparks frenzied speculation with response to question about comeback

New York, New York - Tennis legend Serena Williams has refused to rule out making a shock return to the court, marking a sharp change in her stance on the future!

Serena Williams did not explicitly rule out a return to tennis almost four years after her retirement. © Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old has not played professional tennis since losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the 2022 US Open third round, although she branded her departure as "evolving away" from the sport rather than a retirement.

Just in December, Serena had brushed off speculation that she was considering a comeback despite re-entering the sport's drug testing pool.

But the 23-time grand slam singles champion was not so dismissive about the question in an interview on NBC's Today Show.

"Really, are you asking this on the Today Show? Oh, my goodness," Serena said when the idea of a potential playing return was put to her.

"I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now." she continued. “That's not a yes or no. I don't know. I'm just gonna see what happens."

Host Savannah Guthrie pointed out that the reply sounded like a "maybe," which Serena denied, before adding: "Listen, I have two kids. I’m a full time stay at home (mother). When I filled out a form the other day. Occupation? (I wrote) Housewife."