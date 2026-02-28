Travis Barker's ex shades Kourtney Kardashian's parenting – and blames Kim for her divorce!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler recently threw some shade at Kourtney Kardashian 's parenting choices – and made a shocking claim about her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer!

Shanna Moakler (l.) threw some shade at her ex Travis Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian (c.) during a new podcast interview. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@shannamoakler & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Shanna appeared on Bravo star Brittany Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast on Friday, where she spilled some serious tea on the Kardashians.

The 50-year-old model revealed she doesn't talk to Kourtney about co-parenting after the Poosh mogul became the stepmom of the three kids she shares with Travis.

"I don't think those women have those conversations with anybody," Shanna said.

She admitted that sometimes it didn't feel "respectful," adding, "At certain times, I felt, 'Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn't be doing some of the s**t you're doing with my kids.'"

Shanna didn't spill any specific issues that emerged between her and Kourtney over their blended family, but she did hint that "there were some lines that were crossed."

While the former Miss USA claimed that everyone has since "moved forward" from the drama, she did reveal the surprising connection Kourtney's sister Kim has to her divorce from Travis.