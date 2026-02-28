Travis Barker's ex shades Kourtney Kardashian's parenting – and blames Kim for her divorce!
Los Angeles, California - Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler recently threw some shade at Kourtney Kardashian's parenting choices – and made a shocking claim about her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer!
Shanna appeared on Bravo star Brittany Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast on Friday, where she spilled some serious tea on the Kardashians.
The 50-year-old model revealed she doesn't talk to Kourtney about co-parenting after the Poosh mogul became the stepmom of the three kids she shares with Travis.
"I don't think those women have those conversations with anybody," Shanna said.
She admitted that sometimes it didn't feel "respectful," adding, "At certain times, I felt, 'Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn't be doing some of the s**t you're doing with my kids.'"
Shanna didn't spill any specific issues that emerged between her and Kourtney over their blended family, but she did hint that "there were some lines that were crossed."
While the former Miss USA claimed that everyone has since "moved forward" from the drama, she did reveal the surprising connection Kourtney's sister Kim has to her divorce from Travis.
Shanna Moakler blames Kim Kardashian for Travis Barker divorce
Rumors of an old fling between Kim and the 50-year-old rocker have been swirling for years now, but in the new podcast interview, Shanna alleged that the SKIMS mogul was part of why she and Travis split up.
"I had gotten texts from an anonymous number that Travis and Kim were having an inappropriate relationship," Shanna said, claiming that this was the "reason" she got divorced.
Though Shanna has repeated her claims about Kim and Travis over the years, the 45-year-old has firmly denied ever hooking up with him.
