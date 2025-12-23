Singer Barry Manilow reveals devastating diagnosis

Los Angeles, California - Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow announced Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, with plans to surgically treat the disease.

Barry Manilow has canceled several upcoming shows after being diagnosed with cancer. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The Grammy winner (82) said in a post on Instagram that an MRI ordered after an extended bout of bronchitis "discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed."

"It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early," he added.

Manilow continued by saying he was planning to undergo surgery to remove the cancer, cancelling shows scheduled for the rest of December and January as a result.

"The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis," Manilow said.

"No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

The soft rock singer, best known for his series of hits during the 1970s including Copacabana and I Write the Songs, said he intends to return to performing by mid-February 2026.

"I'm counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine's weekend concerts on February 12-13-14," he said in his statement.