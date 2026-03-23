Supernatural star Carrie Anne Fleming passes away at just 51

Sidney, Canada - Carrie Anne Fleming, the actor best known for her role in the TV show Supernatural , has passed away at the age of 51.

Carrie Anne Fleming, the star of Supernatural, died at the age of 51 due to complications related to breast cancer. © Facebook/Screenshot/Jim Beaver﻿

Jim Beaver, Fleming's costar on Supernatural, shared the news of her death in a Facebook post.

He told Variety that Fleming passed away on February 26 in Sidney, Canada, due to breast cancer complications.

"To find a soul mate once in life is something of a miracle. To find one twice is almost unimaginable," Beaver wrote on Facebook, alluding to his wife Cecily, whom he lost to cancer.

"To find a soul mate once in life and lose her is unmitigated pain. To find one twice and lose them both is something that words cannot shape."

Fleming and Beaver played a married couple in Supernatural.

They connected on set when they discovered that their respective daughters had the same name, just spelled differently: Madeline Rose.

"Turns out that, spelling differences aside, our daughters had the same name. And that, as also happens in the movies, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship," Beaver said in his post.

Fleming also had roles in iZombie, Smallville, Supergirl, and The L Word, among others.