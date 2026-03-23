Supernatural star Carrie Anne Fleming passes away at just 51
Sidney, Canada - Carrie Anne Fleming, the actor best known for her role in the TV show Supernatural, has passed away at the age of 51.
Jim Beaver, Fleming's costar on Supernatural, shared the news of her death in a Facebook post.
He told Variety that Fleming passed away on February 26 in Sidney, Canada, due to breast cancer complications.
"To find a soul mate once in life is something of a miracle. To find one twice is almost unimaginable," Beaver wrote on Facebook, alluding to his wife Cecily, whom he lost to cancer.
"To find a soul mate once in life and lose her is unmitigated pain. To find one twice and lose them both is something that words cannot shape."
Fleming and Beaver played a married couple in Supernatural.
They connected on set when they discovered that their respective daughters had the same name, just spelled differently: Madeline Rose.
"Turns out that, spelling differences aside, our daughters had the same name. And that, as also happens in the movies, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship," Beaver said in his post.
Fleming also had roles in iZombie, Smallville, Supergirl, and The L Word, among others.
She is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.
Cover photo: Collage: Facebook/Screenshot/Jim Beaver, IMAGO / Everett Collection