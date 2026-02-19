Taylor Swift may be secretly headed to the 2026 Brit Awards – even with ex Harry Styles set to perform
Manchester, UK - Pop icon Taylor Swift may be gearing up for a secret appearance at the 2026 Brit Awards - and the clues are pretty hard to ignore.
Is Tay Tay pulling off one of her most secretive moves yet?
According to The Sun, the Grammy-winning singer landed in the UK this week with a group of more than 20 people.
Sources revealed she is currently laying low in London before heading to Manchester next week – the very city hosting the ceremony on February 28.
An insider revealed that Taylor "could be lined up for a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards."
She's also rumored to be leaving just days after the ceremony, further fueling the gossip.
The 36-year-old singer is no stranger to the Brits – she took home the prestigious Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021 and is said to have a deep love for the show.
Adding an intriguing twist, her ex Harry Styles is already confirmed to perform at this year's ceremony, leaving fans wondering whether the former flames could share the same stage for the first time in years.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP