Megan Thee Stallion gets pricey birthday gift from boyfriend Klay Thompson
Los Angeles, California - Vroom, vroom! Megan Thee Stallion just flaunted her lavish birthday gift from Klay Thompson!
The Grammy-winning rapper dropped more glimpses at her 31st birthday via Instagram on Tuesday, including an eye-popping gift from the Dallas Mavericks player.
Megs's latest dump showed the Houston hottie donning a green, halter-top gown with embellished straps and sexy cutouts.
More images captured the Mamushi hitmaker in a snake-print bikini set while posing on Klay's boat.
But the last two slides featured her epic gift from Klay, which was a powder-blue Bentley that had a blue ribbon on top.
She gushed in the caption, "Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over. A time was definitely had, THANK YOU BABY."
Megan teased her birthday festivities in a previous post where she donned a white bikini and was gifted a bouquet of roses.
The Big Ole Freak rapper also gave fans a look at her Act III album in honor of her b-day. If it wasn't obvious before, it's clear to see why Megan is in her "lover girl" era!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/theestallion