Megan Thee Stallion gets pricey birthday gift from boyfriend Klay Thompson

Los Angeles, California - Vroom, vroom! Megan Thee Stallion just flaunted her lavish birthday gift from Klay Thompson !

Megan Thee Stallion showed off the new Bentley car that she received for her birthday from Klay Thompson. © Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion

The Grammy-winning rapper dropped more glimpses at her 31st birthday via Instagram on Tuesday, including an eye-popping gift from the Dallas Mavericks player.

Megs's latest dump showed the Houston hottie donning a green, halter-top gown with embellished straps and sexy cutouts.

More images captured the Mamushi hitmaker in a snake-print bikini set while posing on Klay's boat.

But the last two slides featured her epic gift from Klay, which was a powder-blue Bentley that had a blue ribbon on top.

She gushed in the caption, "Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over. A time was definitely had, THANK YOU BABY."

Megan teased her birthday festivities in a previous post where she donned a white bikini and was gifted a bouquet of roses.