Taylor Swift makes history with new award win!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has been named the IFPI Biggest-Selling Global Artist of the Year for 2025, her fourth consecutive win and sixth time receiving the honor overall.

Taylor Swift has won the IFPI Biggest-Selling Global Artist of the Year award for the FOURTH year in a row – and sixth time overall! © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IPFI

Karma is, in fact, the IFPI handing Taylor Swift another award.

The award recognizes her record-breaking performance across streaming, physical, and digital sales in 2025.

Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, was a dominant force on the charts this year, debuting at Number One on the Billboard 200 and holding the position for 12 weeks.

Taylor's documentary series The End of an Era also helped fuel fan engagement worldwide, according to Rolling Stone.

Adding to her 2025 momentum – the 36-year-old pop icon's long-awaited return of her master recordings sparked a renewed wave of streams across her catalog, particularly for Reputation.

Stray Kids, Drake, the Weeknd, and Bad Bunny followed the Opalite singer in the top five, while Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga also made the chart.

The IFPI noted that Taylor has now claimed the award as many times as all other recipients combined over the last decade.