Taylor Swift rumored to be heading to the 2026 Brit Awards – even with ex Harry Styles set to perform

Manchester, UK - Pop icon Taylor Swift may be gearing up for a secret appearance at the 2026 Brit Awards - and the clues are pretty hard to ignore.

Taylor Swift (r.) has reportedly flown into the UK ahead of the Brit Awards – and her ex Harry Styles (l.) is already confirmed to perform. © Collage: JAMIE SQUIRE & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Is Tay Tay pulling off one of her most secretive moves yet?

According to The Sun, the Grammy-winning singer landed in the UK this week with a group of more than 20 people.

Sources revealed she is currently laying low in London before heading to Manchester next week – the very city hosting the ceremony on February 28.

An insider revealed that Taylor "could be lined up for a surprise appearance at the Brit Awards."

She's also rumored to be leaving just days after the ceremony, further fueling the gossip.



The 36-year-old singer is no stranger to the Brits – she took home the prestigious Global Icon Award at the ceremony back in 2021 and is said to have a deep love for the show.