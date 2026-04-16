The Hunger Games actor arrested over shocking assault with intent to kill

Raleigh, North Carolina - Ethan Jamieson , known for his role in the hit movie The Hunger Games, has been arrested in North Carolina after a shocking incident.

Ethan Jamieson (27) allegedly attacked three men with a gun. © Raleigh Police Department

As People reports, Jamieson was taken into custody on April 8 for aggravated assault with intent to kill.

According to the report, the 27-year-old is said to have attacked three men with a gun, shooting at a vehicle containing a total of three people at around 9:52 PM local time on March 23.

"During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle," law enforcement told the outlet.

Jamieson was eventually arrested last week and subsequently charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Jamieson is best known for his role as the male tribute from District 4 in the first installment of the popular The Hunger Games film series, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth. He was 13 years old at the time of the first movie's release.