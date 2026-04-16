Sydney Sweeney and "lucky bastard" Scooter Braun make their romance Insta official!

Los Angeles, California - Scooter Braun deemed himself one "lucky bastard" as he and Sydney Sweeney made their romance Instagram official.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) and Scooter Braun both shared a cozy snap of themselves together at the recent premiere of Euphoria season 3. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Chris Delmas / AFP

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old actor reshared a photo of herself with Scooter to her Instagram story.

The black-and-white snap, taken at the Los Angeles premiere of Euphoria season 3, shows the 44-year-old music exec posing behind Sydney as she smiles for the camera.

Scooter then reposted Sydney's story and added the cheeky caption, "Lucky bastard."

The Housemaid star first sparked romance rumors with Scooter back in September, and by October, insiders were dishing that the two had developed a "genuine connection."

While Scooter didn't walk the red carpet with Sydney at the Euphoria premiere, the lovebirds weren't shy about showing PDA once inside the screening.

Scooter, who has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, is perhaps most infamously known as Taylor Swift's arch-nemesis following his controversial buy-and-sell deal of her masters.

He was previously married to activist Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three kids, before their divorce in 2021.