Hunger Games prequel film reveals new look at star-studded cast!
Los Angeles, California - It's time to return to Panem because the character posters for the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, have arrived!
Happy Hunger Games!
With the film set to hit theaters this fall, fans have gotten their new glimpses at the buzzy sequel with elaborate character posters that dropped on Wednesday.
Tom Blyth leads the sequel, which is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, as a younger Coriolanus Snow, the original trilogy's villain played by Donald Sutherland.
Blyth is joined by Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute whom Snow mentors in the 10th Hunger Games. Zegler's West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera also appeared in the character posters as
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer joins the franchise as Tigris Snow, a cousin of Coriolanus who also appeared in the original book series.
Jason Schwartzman will star as Lucky Flickerman, the Hunger Games interviewer who is a likely ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, played by Stanley Tucci in the original movies.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes unveils its character posters
The latest character posters also revealed a new look at the film's villain, head game-maker Dr. Volumnia Gaul, played by Viola Davis.
Rounding out the A-List cast is Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, who will star as Casca Highbottom.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & ZUMA Press