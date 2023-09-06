Hunger Games prequel film reveals new look at star-studded cast!

Los Angeles, California - It's time to return to Panem because the character posters for the highly-anticipated Hunger Games prequel movie , The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, have arrived!

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes revealed its character posters on Wednesday. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & ZUMA Press

Happy Hunger Games!

With the film set to hit theaters this fall, fans have gotten their new glimpses at the buzzy sequel with elaborate character posters that dropped on Wednesday.

Tom Blyth leads the sequel, which is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, as a younger Coriolanus Snow, the original trilogy's villain played by Donald Sutherland.

Blyth is joined by Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute whom Snow mentors in the 10th Hunger Games. Zegler's West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera also appeared in the character posters as

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer joins the franchise as Tigris Snow, a cousin of Coriolanus who also appeared in the original book series.

Jason Schwartzman will star as Lucky Flickerman, the Hunger Games interviewer who is a likely ancestor of Caesar Flickerman, played by Stanley Tucci in the original movies.