Lana Del Rey croons her heart out in sultry new James Bond theme song

Los Angeles, California - Lana Del Rey has joined an exclusive club of pop greats by voicing a new theme song for James Bond – albeit for the fictional British superspy's video game incarnation in the upcoming 007: First Light.

Lana Del Rey voiced a new James Bond theme song for superspy's video game incarnation in the upcoming 007: First Light. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I was so excited to work with Lana, an artist who brought elegance, atmosphere and her totally unique character to this piece," co-composer David Arnold, who also scored a string of Bond movies in the late 90s and 2000s, said in a statement.

Published to streaming platforms Thursday, Del Rey's track First Light sticks to a familiar formula of haunting lyrics and brassy hooks evoking the musical history of the Bond series.

Music has been a key facet of the franchise since its first film, 1962's Dr. No, with the world-famous theme song composed by Monty Norman used in every movie since.

Later films' themes have been performed by stars like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Madonna, Adele, and Billie Eilish.

Built by Hitman developers IO Interactive for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series, First Light will place players into the shoes of a young James Bond earning his "license to kill."