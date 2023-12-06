Grand Theft Auto trailer soars past 100 million views

A trailer for the latest installment of the blockbuster video game franchise Grand Theft Auto soared past 100 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, smashing records on its way.

The trailer teased a 2025 release date for the sixth edition of the game – a full 12 years after GTA V, which is the second biggest-selling video game in history.



Such was the pent-up excitement that the trailer shot past 60 million views on YouTube within 12 hours, breaking a record claimed by YouTuber MrBeast.

MrBeast said in October that a video he uploaded comparing houses of varying values had clocked up 60 million views in 23 hours, making it a record for a non-music video.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted on Tuesday via X, formerly Twitter: "The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours."

However, the GTA VI trailer fell short of the overall YouTube record – South Korean boy band BTS racked up more than 108 million views on the first day for their song Butter and 101 million for Dynamite.

GTA's trailer focuses on a character named Lucia, freshly freed from prison in a Florida-like setting. Lucia is the first playable female character in a franchise long-criticized for its depiction of women, minorities, and LGBTQ people.

It took GTA VI more than 30 hours to pass 100 million views.

Fans were near universal in their praise for the snippets of action – the YouTube upload has nine million likes! – but many commented on the length of time between the fifth and sixth installments.