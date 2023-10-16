MrBeast compares $1 shack to celeb mega-mansion in new video

Greenville, North Carolina - Jimmy " MrBeast " Donaldson's newest video shows him and some of his celebrity friends touring some of the most luxurious homes ever built.

YouTube star MrBeast shared a new video on Sunday where he tours mega-mansions with his celebrity friends, breaking another record on the platform. © Screenshot / YouTube / MrBeast

In the influencer's latest video "$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!" which he dropped on Sunday, MrBeast does exactly as the title suggests as he and his friends spend time in various homes with very different price tags.

The video begins with the group touring a shack in the middle of a lake that the creator managed to snack for only one dollar.

While all the homes – except the shack – were pretty impressive, nothing beat the final $100 million mega-mansion. MrBeast was joined by pop star Justin Timberlake for a tour of the property, which included 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and a surreal view of the Los Angeles skyline.

"The CGI is perfect," Timberlake joked. "It looks real!"

Donaldson was also joined in the video by billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove.

Predictably, MrBeast's video quickly went viral after sharing — but even he didn't expect it to go on to break the world record for most views in 24 hours (on a non-music video)!