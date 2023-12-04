Grand Theft Auto VI drops surprise trailer and confirms release date!

San Francisco, California - The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was put on YouTube in a surprise, ahead-of-schedule post on Monday, promising a 2025 release for the latest installment in the mega-popular video game franchise.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on Monday, a day earlier than scheduled, due to a leak. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

True to rumors, the video game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appears to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

The early release of the trailer, prompted by a leak of it online, came on the eve of Tuesday's scheduled first glimpse of GTA VI.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The video garnered some 2.2 million likes on YouTube within about 30 minutes of being posted on the site.

Released a decade ago, GTA V has sold around 190 million copies, according to Rockstar-parent Take-Two Interactive, making it the best-selling game in the US for the past decade based on both unit and dollar sales.

The entire GTA franchise has sold a mammoth 410 million units so far, according to Take-Two.

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay estimated that predecessor GTA V and an ongoing, online multiplayer extension of the game have brought in nearly $10 billion in revenue.

With the wild success has come a wave of controversies. Critics have, from the beginning, accused the series of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behavior — allegations Take-Two executives have denied.