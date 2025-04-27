"Fearless" director Francis Ford Coppola bags lifetime achievement award

Los Angeles, California - Multiple Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola picked up a lifetime achievement award on Saturday at a star-studded ceremony which praised his "fearless" attitude to filmmaking .

Honoree Francis Ford Coppola attends the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 2025. © REUTERS

The 86-year-old director of classics, including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, received a trophy from fellow filmmaking legends Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who lauded him for fighting the system and redefining American cinema.

Star Wars creator Lucas recalled Coppola telling him "don't be afraid of jumping off cliffs," while Spielberg hailed the "fearless" director and said that The Godfather was "the greatest American film ever made."

"You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film, and in so doing, you've inspired a generation of storytellers," Spielberg said.

The award was given by the prestigious American Film Institute, which produces annual lists of the best films ever made and is seen as one of the industry's most respected bodies.

Taking the podium at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in front of film veterans, including Robert De Niro and Dustin Hoffman, Coppola said that winning the award felt like coming home.

"Now I understand here, this place that created me, my home, isn't really a place at all, but you, friends, colleagues, teachers, playmates, family, neighbors, all the beautiful faces are welcoming me back," Coppola said.

The six-time Academy Award winner was praised by the AFI as a "dreamer," a "pioneer," and also a "maverick."