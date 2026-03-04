Jim Carrey's dramatic new look sparks wild conspiracy theories!
Los Angeles, California - Jim Carrey's recent appearance at the 51st César Awards in Paris has left many fans baffled, as the 64-year-old comedian looked dramatically different. Now, his spokesperson has broken his silence on the gossip!
Around four years ago, the Grinch actor stepped out of the public eye. Carrey occasionally visited the red carpet, but never made a habit of it.
So, his fans were all the more astonished when he accepted the honorary César on stage in Paris last Thursday – and not in a good way.
In addition to plastic surgery rumors, several crazy conspiracy theories circulated on social media.
Carrey showed some apparent changes in his physical appearance, but some fans went so far as to suggest that he'd been cloned!
One viral video claimed that the Golden Globe winner was signing autographs with his right hand, but according to insiders, Carrey is left-handed.
To finally put an end to the bizarre rumors, Carrey's spokesperson Gregory Caulier told Variety, "Jim Carrey's visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy's invitation."
Jim Carrey's rep responds to questions over his new appearance
Carrey seemed unusually excited at the Paris event.
"My plan was not to join Hollywood, it was to destroy it," he said just a few years ago.
"Like, take a gigantic sledgehammer to the leading man and to all the seriousness."
Instead of sharp answers, the 64-year-old presented a completely different side of himself in Paris.
Some fans also noticed that his voice sounded a bit different, but Carrey's rep explained that he had spent months working on his French in order to give his speech in the country's language.
Caulier did not reveal whether Carrey had gone under the knife and called the subject of his physical appearance a "non-issue."
"I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance," he added.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & THOMAS SAMSON