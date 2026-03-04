Jim Carrey's dramatic new look sparks wild conspiracy theories!

Los Angeles, California - Jim Carrey's recent appearance at the 51st César Awards in Paris has left many fans baffled, as the 64-year-old comedian looked dramatically different. Now, his spokesperson has broken his silence on the gossip!

Hollywood star Jim Carrey has surprised fans with a drastic new look. © Collage: ALAIN JOCARD & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Around four years ago, the Grinch actor stepped out of the public eye. Carrey occasionally visited the red carpet, but never made a habit of it.

So, his fans were all the more astonished when he accepted the honorary César on stage in Paris last Thursday – and not in a good way.

In addition to plastic surgery rumors, several crazy conspiracy theories circulated on social media.

Carrey showed some apparent changes in his physical appearance, but some fans went so far as to suggest that he'd been cloned!

One viral video claimed that the Golden Globe winner was signing autographs with his right hand, but according to insiders, Carrey is left-handed.

To finally put an end to the bizarre rumors, Carrey's spokesperson Gregory Caulier told Variety, "Jim Carrey's visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy's invitation."