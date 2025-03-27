The Sundance film festival is moving to Boulder, Colorado

Park City, Utah - Sundance, the highly influential film festival co-founded by Robert Redford , is moving to a new home in Colorado, organizers said Thursday.

Signage hangs from lamp posts as people walk on Main Street during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2024 in Park City, Utah. © Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the past four decades, the Sundance Film Festival has been held each winter in Utah's Park City, launching the year's hottest independent movies in the swanky Rocky Mountain ski town amid freezing temperatures at an altitude of 7,000 feet.

But as the festival has grown in scale and importance, many attendees have complained it has become prohibitively expensive to attend. Many locals also dread the annual influx of Hollywood bigwigs and the accompanying gridlock caused by fleets of luxury SUVs.

Talks about a new destination have been ongoing for years, with more than 100 locations initially expressing interest in hosting Sundance. From a final shortlist of three candidates, Boulder in Colorado beat out rival bids from Utah's Salt Lake City and Ohio's Cincinnati.

Boulder, a small city of 100,000 people, a short drive from Colorado's sprawling state capital Denver, will host the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027.

"Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish," said Amanda Kelso, Sundance Institute Acting CEO, in a statement.

"Change is inevitable," Redford said in the statement.

"This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk-taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences," he added.

"I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there."

Boulder had widely been viewed as the favorite from the final shortlist. Unlike Salt Lake City, it is located in a liberal, Democratic state. And unlike Ohio, Colorado borders Utah and shares its dramatic mountain skylines.