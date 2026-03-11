Oscars 2026: Documentary nominees take on hot-button US social issues

Beverly Hills, California - From racial tensions and school shootings to abortion and the prison system, this year's Oscar-nominated documentary short and feature films are taking a hard look at American society.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Several of the nominated filmmakers told AFP ahead of the March 15 gala in Hollywood that they hoped their work would spark debate.

They also were glad for the visibility that an Academy Award nomination brings, as documentaries are often independently made and rarely get the same exposure as big-budget features.

"I believe all art is political, and art is the vanguard of the revolution," Geeta Gandbhir, whose The Perfect Neighbor is competing for Best Documentary Feature, told AFP.

The film, on Netflix, delves into the thorny collision of race, firearms, and so-called "Stand Your Ground" laws as a dispute in a Florida neighborhood turns fatal.

"When you look at all my colleagues who are nominated in these categories, the films are deeply political," Gandbhir said.

"They all have something to say... about a pressing issue in some way," added the filmmaker, a double nominee with The Devil Is Busy competing for Best Documentary Short.

That film, made in Atlanta, focuses on an abortion clinic beset by protesters after the Supreme Court in 2022 eliminated the federal constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

Gandbhir's co-director, Christalyn Hampton, said they hoped to "humanize the hot-button topic" by focusing on a religious woman who runs security at the clinic.

The woman finds herself trying to manage the delicate balance of protecting patients and confronting demonstrators who, in some cases, are driven by beliefs that reflect her own.

"We felt like it was a very interesting and ironic twist," Hampton said.

She added that the filmmakers hoped their work could help women "start to advocate for themselves and their health care, and not to get bogged down in the policies and what politicians say they should do."