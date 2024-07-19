Twisters director swaps arthouse for '90s blockbuster reboot

Los Angeles, California - Twisters, Hollywood's latest attempt to reboot nostalgic blockbuster flicks for modern audiences, might seem an unlikely next career step for director Lee Isaac Chung.

Twisters, Hollywood's latest attempt to reboot nostalgic blockbuster flicks for modern audiences, might seem an unlikely next career step for director Lee Isaac Chung. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Universal

His previous film, Minari, was a sweet, quiet, semi-autobiographical tale of Korean immigrants struggling to adapt to life in rural 1980s Arkansas.



It earned the US director arthouse acclaim and two Oscar nominations.

But even if it drew on nostalgia for the Deep South, it was a long way from Twister – the big, brash 1996 blockbuster that terrified audiences with devastating Oklahoma tornadoes, brought to life with nascent computer-generated effects.

Even so, giant Hollywood studio Universal tapped Chung for Twisters, out in theaters on Friday – and he jumped at the opportunity.

"I was really wanting to make a movie like this for quite a long time," he said at the film's Los Angeles premiere last week.

"In my mind, it was never a stretch."

Part of that appeal was the chance to play with the latest computer-generated visual effects, known in the industry as VFX.

The film employed the talents of George Lucas's Industrial Light and Magic, to generate "really epic" effects, said Chung.

"In terms of VFX, there's just so much more that can be done to the environment around a tornado," he said.

"In that first film, you just see the tornado itself. But really what makes a tornado powerful is the effect that it has on nature and the surroundings."