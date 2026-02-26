Wu-Tang Clan co-founder Oliver "Power" Grant has died

New York, New York - In the early 1990s, the Wu-Tang Clan revolutionized the world of rap. It quickly became much more than just a group of young men making a little music together, but now, fans and members of the Clan have to say goodbye to beloved co-founder Oliver "Power" Grant.

Oliver "Power" Grant, one of the co-founders of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away at 52. © Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

As the band confirmed on social media, Grant passed away on Monday at the age of 52.

"We couldn't have done it without him. Wu wouldn't have come to fruition without Power," Gary "GZA" Grice wrote in memory of his colleague and friend.

The Wu-Tang Clan later shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption "Rest in Power, Power" and paid tribute to its founding member one last time.

And it wasn't just GZA: other clan members such as Clifford "Method Man" James Smith also posted pictures with the 52-year-old.

"Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!" Smith wrote under the snaps. "Bruh I am not ok..."

It is still unclear what caused Grant's death, but he is the second member of the group to pass away far too soon.

Back in 2004, Russell "Ol' Dirty Bastard" Jones died at 35 years old of an accidental overdose.

Grant himself did not rap alongside his colleagues. He was responsible for the work in the background and initially acted as organizer and financial officer, later also taking on the role of producer.