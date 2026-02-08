Fans mourn after 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold tragically dies
Escatawpa, Mississippi - Fans of the rock band 3 Doors Down are mourning the loss of lead singer Brad Arnold, who has died at the age of 47.
His bandmates announced the sad news on social media with "heavy hearts," stating that the musician passed away on Saturday.
"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," the obituary reads.
"Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends," the statement added.
Arnold first made his kidney cancer diagnosis public in May 2025.
"That's not real good," he had told his fans at the time.
"But we serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."
However, the news did mean that 3 Doors Down had to cancel their planned summer tour.
Brad Arnold passes away after kidney cancer battle
Arnold founded the rock band in 1996 together with his school friends Matt Roberts (guitar) and Todd Harrell (bass), with Arnold himself taking on the role of drummer and singer.
Their first song, Kryptonite, was an immediate success and launched the band to international fame. The musician had written it while still at school.
The band had already suffered a devastating loss in 2016 when guitarist Roberts died due to a drug overdose.
However, he was no longer part of the band at the time of his death, as he had left the group in 2012 for health reasons.
