Fans mourn after 3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold tragically dies

Escatawpa, Mississippi - Fans of the rock band 3 Doors Down are mourning the loss of lead singer Brad Arnold, who has died at the age of 47.

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has died at the age of 47. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

His bandmates announced the sad news on social media with "heavy hearts," stating that the musician passed away on Saturday.

"With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer," the obituary reads.

"Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends," the statement added.

Arnold first made his kidney cancer diagnosis public in May 2025.

"That's not real good," he had told his fans at the time.

"But we serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."



However, the news did mean that 3 Doors Down had to cancel their planned summer tour.