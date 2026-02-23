Hailey Bieber makes huge gesture after Eric Dane's tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber is among the many stars that have contributed to a GoFundMe fundraiser for actor Eric Dane's family after his tragic death last week.

Hailey Bieber (r) gave a generous donation to Eric Dane's family after the Grey's Anatomy star passed away from ALS on Friday. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

McSteamy forever, even for Hailey Bieber.

According to the fundraising page for the late Grey Anatomy's alum's family, the Rhode founder has donated $20,000 to help.

The fundraiser was created by friends of Dane to help his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Per TMZ, the page was also launched due to the substantial amount of medical bills that the late actor faced during his battle with with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley are also donors, and have contributed to $27,000 to the page. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $335,000.

Dane, who was best known for his role as Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on the long-running medical-drama, announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and bravely fought the disease until his death on Friday at the age of 53.