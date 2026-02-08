Puerto Rico proudly awaits Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

San Juan, Puerto Rico - On the streets of San Juan, Bad Bunny's compatriots are eagerly awaiting the world's most famous Puerto Rican to represent the island at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl gig is being eagerly awaited from fans in his native Puerto Rico. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Above all, they are proud that a singer who grew up on the small Caribbean island of 3.2 million inhabitants has reached such heights, without ever forgetting his humble origins in Vega Baja, a municipality about 25 miles west of the capital.

More than 120 million Americans are expected to tune into the show, which takes place at halftime in the NFL match-up between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Bad Bunny is widely expected to sing entirely in Spanish.

"For someone from here to be at one of the most important events in the United States is a source of pride for every Puerto Rican," said Olvin Reyes (39).

"It's going to be an event to share with family, something very exciting."

In Puerto Rico, many also thank him for the 31 concerts he held in San Juan between July and September of last year, which generated $733 million for the island, according to a study by the firm Gaither International.

"He brought everyone from the United States and other parts of the world, and he made them eat food from the island, Creole food, made by Puerto Rican hands," recalled Jay Vizcarrondo, 67, describing it as true patriotism.

"He has put the island on the map, and not just because of the music," Vizcarrondo said.