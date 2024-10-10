Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

Stockholm, Sweden - Author Han Kang became on Thursday the first South Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for work characterized by the correspondence between mental and physical torment as well as historical events.

South Korean author Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature. © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Han is best known for her book The Vegetarian, her first novel translated into English, which won the Man Booker Prize in 2016.

She was honored with a Nobel "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the Swedish Academy said.

Last year, the award went to Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world.

The Academy has long been criticized for the overrepresentation of Western white male authors among its picks.

The Swedish Academy has undergone major reforms since a devastating #MeToo scandal in 2018, vowing a more global and gender-equal literature prize.

Since the scandal, it has honored four women – Han, Annie Ernaux of France, US poet Louise Gluck, and Poland's Olga Tokarczuk – and three men – Austrian author Peter Handke, Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, and Fosse.

The Nobel Prize comes with a diploma, a gold medal, and a $1-million prize sum.