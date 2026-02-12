Valentine's Day: Swoon-worthy romance book recommendations to celebrate Love Day

From time-traveling lovers to a second-chance romance for the ages, these are TAG24's top recommendations for Valentine's Day books.

By Kelly Christ

It's officially the season of love, and there's no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a swoon-worthy romance book.

There's no better time than Valentine's Day to pick up a romance book! © Unsplash/@anniespratt Whether you're single and looking to live vicariously through a rom-com protagonist or a literary lovebird, February is the perfect time to fall head over heels for a new love story. Thanks to the power of BookTok, romance novels have taken center stage in the literary world in recent years, so there's no shortage of titles to choose from! From time-traveling lovers to a second-chance romance for the ages, these are TAG24's top picks for Valentine's Day reads in 2026.

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is known for her fan-favorite romances including Beach Read and Funny Story. © Screenshot/Instagram/@thebookishmusician Emily Henry has rightfully earned her crown as today's rom-com queen, and her 2023 release Happy Place proved her hot streak was only just beginning. This second-chance romance follows Harriet and Wyn, former fiancés who called it quits six months ago but have opted to keep the split a secret from their friends before their annual vacation. But the getaway proves to be anything but relaxing as they attempt to keep up the rouse, and playing pretend just might be stirring up some very real feelings lurking below.

The Lover's Dictionary by David Levithan

The Lover's Dictionary is a unique spin on the typical love story. © Screenshot/Instagram/@canonicallychaotic If you're looking to break away from the typical romance formula, The Lover's Dictionary by David Levithan is a must-read this Valentine's Day. The novel is written – as you might have guessed – in the form of a dictionary, with each word accompanied by a vignette from the central romance. An ode to the highest highs and lowest lows of love, The Lover's Dictionary is an unforgettable read that will challenge your expectations and touch your heart.

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

One Last Stop is a twisty love story set in New York City. © Screenshot/Instagram/@cynsational_reads Casey McQuiston may be best known for Red, White, and Royal Blue, but their time-traveling Big Apple romance, One Last Stop, deserves just as much hype! This novel follows August, a twenty-something who has recently moved to New York City. During her usual commute, August spots Jane, a mysterious and effortlessly cool stranger, on the subway. Jane brings a new sense of excitement to August's days, but the more she learns about her, the more confusing the picture gets, as the subway rider's vintage style isn't exactly vintage to her – she's a time traveler, and she's trapped on the Q train. This unusual love story will have you as intrigued as you are enamored, so you won't want to miss it this Valentine's Day!

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood

Deep End was released last February. © Screenshot/Instagram/@justyourbasicbookstagram This Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong by picking up one of Ali Hazelwood's swoon-worthy stories. Deep End shifts gears from her usual STEM-focused stories as Hazelwood dives into the college sports world for her latest steamy tale. The novel follows a platform diver and a competitive swimmer who find themselves unexpectedly drawn together after a dangerous secret gets out. But when their fling dives into dangerous waters, they are forced to confront their true feelings once and for all.