King Charles III teams up with Amazon for environmental documentary film

London, UK - Britain's King Charles III is to feature in a new Amazon documentary, in which he is expected to highlight his environmental charity work and "philosophy of harmony," the Press Association reported Saturday.

A source from The King's Foundation said the monarch's charity was "looking forward to working with Amazon on a one-off documentary to showcase His Majesty's philosophy of Harmony, and the work it has in turn inspired around the world to build sustainable communities and transform lives."

The source continued, adding, "We are looking forward to sharing our mission and promote the benefits of Harmony more widely as we embark on this landmark film."

The Amazon partnership bucks tradition for the Royal Family, which usually teams up with big UK broadcasters for on-screen appearances.

According to the website of the king's foundation, the Philosophy of Harmony posits "that by understanding the balance, order, and relationships between ourselves and the natural world, we can create a more sustainable future."