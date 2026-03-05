Sarah Ferguson effectively homeless after eviction from Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal
London, UK - Around two weeks ago, Sarah Ferguson checked herself into a rehab clinic in Switzerland amid the ongoing Epstein rumors surrounding her and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Now, it's been revealed that she's effectively homeless!
The reason for this is the eviction from the Royal Lodge, which Andrew had to leave due to his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to Page Six.
Although Ferguson and the 66-year-old have been divorced since 1996, they remain close friends, and she lived with him in the royal estate until the end.
The ex-Duchess is currently staying with friends and is having difficulties finding a new home.
According to reports, the 66-year-old is now looking for a private retreat in New York. Her daughter, Princess Beatrice, also lives in the city.
However, mother and daughter apparently agree that it would be problematic for Ferguson to live right next door to her in light of the Epstein allegations.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson maintained close ties with Jeffrey Epstein
"Now that Andrew has lost his royal title, the girls [Eugenie and older sister Beatrice] are the only members of the family who are real royals," a source explained.
"It's more important than ever for them to be kept as far away from the scandal as possible."
New emails also reveal a close connection between Ferguson and Epstein – she even visited him while he was in prison.
They also repeatedly exchanged emails in which she described him as a "legend" and the "brother I have always wished for," among other things.
The former Prince Andrew is also still deeply involved in the scandals surrounding the deceased financier.
A few weeks ago, Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of having passed on confidential trading documents to Epstein.
Cover photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP