Sarah Ferguson effectively homeless after eviction from Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal

London, UK - Around two weeks ago, Sarah Ferguson checked herself into a rehab clinic in Switzerland amid the ongoing Epstein rumors surrounding her and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Now, it's been revealed that she's effectively homeless!

According to insiders, Sarah Ferguson is practically homeless and is currently staying with friends. © STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

The reason for this is the eviction from the Royal Lodge, which Andrew had to leave due to his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to Page Six.

Although Ferguson and the 66-year-old have been divorced since 1996, they remain close friends, and she lived with him in the royal estate until the end.

The ex-Duchess is currently staying with friends and is having difficulties finding a new home.

According to reports, the 66-year-old is now looking for a private retreat in New York. Her daughter, Princess Beatrice, also lives in the city.

However, mother and daughter apparently agree that it would be problematic for Ferguson to live right next door to her in light of the Epstein allegations.