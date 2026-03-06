Prince William has been at odds with Andrew for years – and it's all because of Kate Middleton
London, UK - The fact that former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor no longer has a good reputation within the royal family should be clear to everyone, but now, it has come to light that Prince William has had a problem with him for years!
His uncle is said to have been unfriendly towards his wife, Kate Middleton, during their first introduction.
An insider told People that Andrew "wasn’t nice when Kate came into the family. He thought she wasn't posh enough" – alluding to the middle-class background of the current Princess of Wales.
The heir to the throne is also said to believe that his father, King Charles, was too lenient with the 66-year-old in light of the serious allegations regarding his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
"William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now," the expert continued.
The 43-year-old had also demanded action against Andrew much earlier – even before his latest scandals involving the late financier came to light.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in connection with Epstein scandal
"Once you understand the fact that everything that happens in the here and now affects everything in the future, William’s future, it is very easy to put yourself in his shoes," a royal insider said.
"He never much liked his uncle and wanted him out of the picture immediately before the rot further set in."
The future king is of the opinion that Andrew should sort out his own affairs – after all, he got himself into this mess.
On February 19, Andrew was arrested on his estate. He is accused of passing on confidential commercial documents to Epstein. The two men are said to have maintained a close friendship for years.
Shortly before his arrest, Andrew was also forced to leave his long-standing property, the Royal Lodge.
His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also increasingly the focus of allegations, as she is also said to have had a close relationship with Epstein.
