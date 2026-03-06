Prince William has been at odds with Andrew for years – and it's all because of Kate Middleton

London, UK - The fact that former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor no longer has a good reputation within the royal family should be clear to everyone, but now, it has come to light that Prince William has had a problem with him for years!

Prince William (43) is said to have had a problem with his uncle for years. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

His uncle is said to have been unfriendly towards his wife, Kate Middleton, during their first introduction.

An insider told People that Andrew "wasn’t nice when Kate came into the family. He thought she wasn't posh enough" – alluding to the middle-class background of the current Princess of Wales.

The heir to the throne is also said to believe that his father, King Charles, was too lenient with the 66-year-old in light of the serious allegations regarding his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now," the expert continued.

The 43-year-old had also demanded action against Andrew much earlier – even before his latest scandals involving the late financier came to light.