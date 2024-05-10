Woman thought to be inspiration for stalker in hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer speaks out!

London, UK - A woman believed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has said she is going to sue the streaming giant and creator-turned-star Richard Gadd over the "defamatory" depiction.

The woman thought to have inspired the character Martha (r.) in Richard Gadd's hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer is threatening to sue for defamation. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Fiona Harvey said she has been "forced" into telling her side of the story after receiving death threats from "internet sleuths" following the release of the Netflix show.



In the drama series inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman named Martha Scott after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Harvey repeatedly denied stalking Gadd in real life, describing the show as "a work of fiction, a work of hyperbole."

The 58-year-old claimed that she was prepared to go to a court of law to defend herself against allegations made in the series.

When Morgan asked if she will "categorically be taking legal action," she replied: "Absolutely, against both him (Gadd) and Netflix."

Harvey said she had instructed lawyers in part, but "we want to explore all the options out there, there are a number of people to sue."