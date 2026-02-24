Peter Attia quits CBS after revelation of extensive contact with Jeffrey Epstein

New York, New York - Physician-turned- influencer Peter Attia has left CBS following the publication of hundreds of emails he exchanged with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

CBS's so-called "longevity guru" Peter Attia left his positions at the network after the extent of his contact with infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Attia was part of a new group of contributors announced last month by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, a far-right former columnist who has clashed with the network's news division over editorial decisions seen as favoring President Donald Trump's administration.

A spokesperson for Attia told CNBC the longevity guru's role had "not meaningfully begun" and he resigned to avoid becoming "a distraction from the important work being done at CBS."

Attia, who has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing, wrote in a post on X earlier this month: "My interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone."

But the released files revealed that Attia sent Epstein some vulgar notes about women, and in a June 24, 2015 email, he wrote that the "biggest problem" with being Epstein's friend was "the life you lead is so outrageous and yet I can't talk about it to anyone."

Attia had more than a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and the Washington Post reported that his name appears in hundreds of documents in the Epstein case.

In a February 2 post, Attia described the Epstein he knew as "a funder of science" who "moved openly among credible institutions and public figures."

"In retrospect, the presence and credibility of such venerable people in different orbits led me to make assumptions about him that clouded my judgment in ways it shouldn't have," he wrote.

Attia said he visited Epstein's New York City home "seven or eight" times between 2014 and 2019 "regarding research studies and to meet others he introduced me to."