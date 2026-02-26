Britney Spears covers up a wardrobe malfunction in latest bizarre video

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears dropped another risqué dance video to her social media page, baring her body in a new post that has again raised concerns among her fans.

Britney Spears again flaunted her dance moves in a risqué video shared to her Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The pop star shared the video via Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the post with knife and rose emojis.

In the clip, Britney danced to Rockabye by Clean Bandit while wearing a purple lace bodysuit and black boots.

As she hit her moves, the outfit's neckline gave way, and Britney ultimately added a heart emoji to the video to cover her exposed breast.

This is far from the first time the Toxic singer has shared a racy dancing video, and her posts have repeatedly led some fans to express concern for her well-being.

But Britney, who was freed from a 13-year conservatorship back in 2021, has repeatedly defended her social media posts.

After facing a wave of criticism for a dancing video shared in 2024, the Woman in Me author told the naysayers that it's "a f**king miracle from God that I played and danced, period."

