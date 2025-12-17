Warner Bros. announces its decision in bidding war between Netflix and Paramount

Burbank, California - Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday rejected a hostile takeover bid by Paramount launched last week to hijack plans by streaming giant Netflix to acquire the company.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said the terms of the Netflix merger were better, while the Paramount offer "once again fails to address key concerns that we have consistently communicated...throughout our extensive engagement and review of their six previous proposals."

"We are confident that our merger with Netflix represents superior, more certain value for our shareholders," it said.

Netflix shocked the industry on December 5 by announcing it had sealed an agreement to buy the film and television studio – which also owns CNN – for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry's biggest consolidation deal this decade.

Three days later, Paramount – whose CEO is David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, an ally of Donald Trump – launched an all-cash tender offer valuing the entertainment giant at $108.4 billion.

But Warner Bros Discovery on Wednesday described the Paramount offer as risky, saying it was backed up by "an unknown and opaque revocable trust" and involved "no Ellison family commitment of any kind," among other factors.

"The value we have secured for shareholders through the Netflix merger is extraordinary by any measure," it said.