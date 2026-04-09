The Housemaid author Freida McFadden reveals her true identity after 23 years: "I don't have anything to hide"

Los Angeles, California - The bestselling author of The Housemaid has dropped the wig, glasses, and pseudonym. The real person behind the pen name Freida McFadden is Sara Cohen.

The bestselling author known as "Freida McFadden" has revealed her true identity. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret. I'm tired of people debating if I'm a real person or if I'm three men," the bestselling author told USA Today in a recent interview.

45-year-old Sara Cohen is a doctor who treats brain disease and spent years disguising her identity in public with glasses and a wig.

"I have no idea how to style my hair," she admitted.

Cohen explained that she published her world-famous thrillers under a pseudonym because of her healthcare job: "My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job."

Understandably, she didn't want knowledge of her writing to compromise her important medical work.

The star author is now ready to share her true identity, saying, "I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don't have anything to hide."