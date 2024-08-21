Andrew Tate questioned as his Romania home is raided in new probe

Bucharest, Romania - Romanian authorities on Wednesday searched the home of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges , as part of a new investigation, officials said.

Andrew Tate (c.), speaks to journalists as he is brought in for questioning by the Romanian gendarmes after a 10-hour long raid by police at their residency in Bucharest on August 21, 2024. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

One of the world's best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Andrew Tate has been accused of having formed an organized criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain along with his brother Tristan. Both have denied the charges.



Prosecutors allege that 37-year-old Tate, his 36-year-old brother, and two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

On Wednesday, prosecutors raided the residence of the Tate brothers before masked police brought them to the office for organized crime (DIICOT) for questioning.

The raid was "part of a search related to a new investigation," according to their spokeswoman.

DIICOT said in a statement that four search warrants were executed in and around Bucharest in connection with "the crimes of forming an organized criminal group, trafficking in minors," "sexual relations with a minor," and "money laundering."

The Tate brothers were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.