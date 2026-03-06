Britney Spears' alleged drug use revealed as new details of DUI arrest emerge

Los Angeles, California - On Wednesday, pop star Britney Spears was arrested in California after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Now, new details have come to light about the shocking incident.

The court date for Britney Spears' DUI case is set for May. © Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

The 44-year-old was initially pulled over by police for driving "erratically at a high rate of speed, and after several tests, officers eventually arrested her.

As Page Six reported, the results of a blood test are still pending, but a source explained that police officers also discovered an unknown substance in her vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Representatives for the pop star later told the tabloid that her arrest was "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," her longtime manager, Cade Hudson, added.

"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Shortly after her arrest, she called her mother and told her about the incident. The two had a "positive" and "hopeful" conversation in which she was assured of their support.