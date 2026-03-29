No Kings Day attendance estimates are "at least 8 million people," per protest organizers

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Huge crowds of protesters rallied across the US on Saturday against President Donald Trump , venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies, and the war with Iran .

ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP Protestors holding signs march from City Hall during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Los Angeles on March 28, 2026. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Organizers said "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," from big cities to small towns. US authorities provided no national crowd estimate.

It was the third time in less than a year that Americans had taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Protests unfolded from Atlanta to San Diego, with Alaskans joining the mix later in the day.

"No country can govern without the consent of the people," 36-year-old military veteran Marc McCaughey told AFP in Atlanta, where thousands turned out.

"We're out here because we feel that the Constitution is under threat in a multitude of different ways. Things aren't normal. They aren't okay."

In the Michigan town of West Bloomfield, near Detroit, people braved below-freezing temperatures to protest.

And in the US capital Washington, thousands of marchers – some carrying banners that blared "Trump Must Go Now!" and "Fight Fascism" – flocked to the National Mall.

"He keeps lying and lying and lying and lying, and no one says anything. So it's a terrible situation we're in," 67-year-old retiree Robert Pavosevich told AFP.

Trump himself was in Florida for the weekend.