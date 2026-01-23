Chicago man acquitted of putting bounty out on Border Patrol head Greg Bovino

Chicago, Illinois - A Chicago man was recently found not guilty of putting a bounty on the head of President Donald Trump 's Border Patrol leader, Gregory Bovino.

According to NBC News, Juan Espinoza Martinez (37) – who was facing a charge of murder-for-hire with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison – was handed the verdict on Thursday after jurors deliberated for less than four hours.

Martinez, who lives in the heavily Mexican Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, allegedly sent a series of Snapchat messages to his brother and a "friend" – who turned out to be a government informant.

One of the messages had a picture of Bovino and said, "10k if u take him down."

The messages were sent after Trump deployed Border Patrol and other federal agents to the city to enact sweeping immigration raids, which were met with widespread protests.

Martinez's attorneys argued that the messages were "neighborhood gossip" that he sent after coming home from work and unwinding with a few beers.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, argued Martinez was "fixated and obsessed" with Bovino.

They also initially argued that Martinez was a "ranking member" of the Latin Kings gang, but after failing to provide evidence, the judge barred mentioning the gang from the trial altogether.