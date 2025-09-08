Trump follows through with Chicago threats as DHS announces "Operation Midway Blitz"

President Donald Trump's administration on Monday launched another massive immigration raid in Chicago, dubbed "Operation Midway Blitz."

President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security on Monday said it was launching a massive operation targeting immigrants in Chicago. © REUTERS The Department of Homeland Security's announcement of "Operation Midway Blitz" comes after Trump repeatedly threatened to send National Guard troops into Illinois, sparring with the state's governor JB Pritzker in social media posts in recent days. "For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago's streets – putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. Pritzker, a Democrat, hit back at the accusations, posting on X that the operation "isn't about fighting crime" because Washington had done no coordination with Chicago authorities and "the Trump Administration's focused on scaring Illinoisians." Donald Trump Trump's hand again covered in makeup at US Open as health rumors swirl Politicians Gavin Newsom dubs Trump's remodeled Rose Garden the "Predator Patio" in vicious Epstein dig The DHS statement included a list of names, images and rap sheets for 11 "criminal illegal aliens" it said had been released back onto Illinois streets and are now sought for arrest.

Illinois senator Dick Durbin hits out at "distraction"

After his unpopular troop deployments and deportation raids in Washington and Los Angeles, Trump has set his sights on Chicago as a fresh talking point in his militarized rollout of anti-immigrant policy. Illinois Senator Dick Durbin criticized the move as actions that "don't make us safer. They are a waste of money, stoke fear, and represent another failed attempt at a distraction." "As President Trump continues to wrongly hyper-fixate on deploying the military to Chicago, his administration is now ramping up its campaign to arrest hardworking immigrants with no criminal convictions," Durbin said. Trump posted new anti-immigrant messaging to social media Monday, sharing sketchy memes and cable news clips, but promising "to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them."

Trump dials up violent threats

Trump (l.) has clashed with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who has rejected the president's threats to send the National Guard to Chicago. © REUTERS Trump's move to dial back his provocative tone against The Windy City came after brazen threats to unleash the military, and public protests that drew thousands of defiant demonstrators to Chicago's streets. Over the weekend, the 79-year-old posted an apparently AI-generated image of himself costumed as bloodthirsty Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore of Apocalypse Now, tweaking the famous line to say "I love the smell of deportations in the morning" and depicting the Chicago skyline inundated by smoke, flames and helicopters. In the original line in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film, Kilgore says he loves the smell of napalm, the highly flammable deadly weapon dropped on Vietnam. "Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," the president wrote Saturday on Truth Social. Pritzker rebuffed the president's threats saying: "This is not a joke. This is not normal... Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."