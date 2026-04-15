53-year-old music teacher got heart tattoos and "professed love" to a student

Miami, Florida - A 53-year-old high school teacher from Miami was arrested and is facing accusations that he got heart tattoos and romantically pursued a teenage student, for whom he "professed love."

A high school music teacher in Miami has been charged after allegedly getting heart tattoos and pursuing a teenage student (stock image). © Unsplash/Kyo Azuma

On Friday, police arrested Rudolph Infante, a 53-year-old music teacher, on charges that he has romantically pursued one of his students since August.

According to the charges, Infante touched the girl inappropriately on several occasions, kissed her, and showed her a tattoo of two hearts he'd had inked onto his rib cage.

"If only I were 30 years younger," Infante reportedly told the girl, whose identity has been kept anonymous, per WPLG. "You are so beautiful… I can't wait to be with you."

According to the arrest report, Infante would hold "her hand longer than usual" and give her "side hugs that made her feel uncomfortable."

"Infante grabbed her by the waist while seated in a chair and pulled her toward him, causing her to sit sideways on his lap," the report claims, before describing in detail what effectively amounts to sexual assault.

Infante was jailed on four counts of battery and one count of offenses against students by authority figures. He has since been released on a $14,000 bond, however, and is under house confinement.

He has entered a plea of not guilty and is being represented by a Miami-Dade public defender, who has not responded to press requests for comment.

Miami-Dade School spokesperson Elmo Lugo confirmed that a police investigation had been launched into Infante's behavior.