Man stabs three at NYC's Grand Central Station before fatal police shootout
New York, New York - A man claiming to be the devil reportedly attacked several people in a New York City subway station with a machete. When the police arrived, fatal shots were fired.
As reported by the New York Post and People, Anthony Griffin (44) got off a train at Grand Central Station in New York City on Saturday morning, where he attacked a total of three people (65, 70, 80) with his knife.
It is currently unclear how seriously his victims were injured, but they all had to be taken to a nearby hospital after the attack.
When the police arrived on the scene, the 44-year-old was reportedly still clutching his machete tightly and refused to drop it.
After several requests from the officers to let go of the knife, Griffin stormed towards the uniformed officers.
Police then shot the attacker, who was hit twice and died shortly afterwards.
According to police commissioner Jessica Tisch, Griffin had already displayed conspicuous behavior on the train, repeatedly proclaiming that he was Lucifer – the devil himself.
Family friend is stunned after fatal police shooting
A friend of Griffin's family, Deborah Brown, told the New York Post that she was shocked.
According to her, the 44-year-old always carried the machete with him to protect himself.
She could not imagine that he had attacked anyone with it, however, and did not want to believe it without solid proof.
Although she stated that the man had been struggling with mental problems, she did not think that was sufficient reason to shoot him.
"You could have Tased him, made him drop the weapon," she said. "You don’t have to shoot and kill him."
The investigation is ongoing. Griffin is said to have been conspicuous several times before the attack on April 11.
Cover photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP