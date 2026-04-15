Man stabs three at NYC's Grand Central Station before fatal police shootout

New York, New York - A man claiming to be the devil reportedly attacked several people in a New York City subway station with a machete. When the police arrived, fatal shots were fired.

The incident took place at Grand Central Station in New York (stock photo). © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by the New York Post and People, Anthony Griffin (44) got off a train at Grand Central Station in New York City on Saturday morning, where he attacked a total of three people (65, 70, 80) with his knife.

It is currently unclear how seriously his victims were injured, but they all had to be taken to a nearby hospital after the attack.

When the police arrived on the scene, the 44-year-old was reportedly still clutching his machete tightly and refused to drop it.

After several requests from the officers to let go of the knife, Griffin stormed towards the uniformed officers.

Police then shot the attacker, who was hit twice and died shortly afterwards.

According to police commissioner Jessica Tisch, Griffin had already displayed conspicuous behavior on the train, repeatedly proclaiming that he was Lucifer – the devil himself.