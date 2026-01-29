Chabad headquarters in New York targeted by man in ramming attack

New York, New York - New York authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after a car crashed into an Orthodox Jewish center on Wednesday, the NYPD police commissioner said.

A man was arrested in New York City after repeatedly ramming the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters with his car. © REUTERS

Officers arrested a man after he repeatedly drove into the rear door of the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn, Commissionner Jessica Tisch told reporters Wednesday.

Footage shared online shows the driver ramming into the door of the building, before reversing and plowing into it again.

No injuries were reported, Tisch said.

The police has "significantly increased security" around places of worship, including counter terror and bomb squad deployments, she added.

New York is on a high alert amid a spike in reports of antisemitic attacks.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the crash was "deeply alarming."

"Any threat to a Jewish institution or place of worship must be taken seriously. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and violence or intimidation against Jewish New Yorkers is unacceptable," he wrote on X.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office was ready to assist with the investigation, according to The Hill.