Elderly man charged with stealing Wizard of Oz shoes worth millions!

Grand Rapids, Minnesota - An elderly man has been charged with the theft nearly 20 years ago of the pair of red slippers that Judy Garland wore in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

An elderly man has been charged with the theft of the pair of red slippers that Judy Garland wore in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. © Scott Wintrow / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

The sequined shoes, which Dorothy famously clicked together while repeating, "There's no place like home," were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in the actor's hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The footwear was recovered in an FBI sting in 2018, though no charges were filed at the time. A million-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest was offered, to no avail.

But on Wednesday, Terry Martin was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of theft of major artwork, the US Justice Department office in North Dakota said.

The announcement gave no details of Martin, nor did it say what led police to him as a suspect in the slipper heist, in which a glass display case containing the shoes was shattered in the middle of the night.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune said Martin is 76 and lives 12 miles from the Garland museum.

When reached by the paper, Martin was quoted as saying, "Gotta go on trial. I don’t want to talk to you."