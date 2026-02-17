Epstein ranch bought by Trump ally in New Mexico is under investigation after murder claims

Santa Fe, New Mexico - A ranch in New Mexico that was once owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and was purchased by a political ally of President Donald Trump is now under investigation by local lawmakers.

A ranch in New Mexico that was once owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and was purchased by a political ally of President Donald Trump is now under investigation by local lawmakers. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

According to Axios, New Mexico lawmakers launched an investigation into Zorro Ranch – which rests on nearly 10,000 acres located on the outskirts of Santa Fe – after the property was mentioned numerous times in batches of the Epstein files recently released publicly by the Department of Justice.

In one particular document, an anonymous 2019 email alleged that two "foreign girls" were buried at Zorro Ranch.

State lawmakers have been pushing a bipartisan bill to create an investigatory subcommittee, known as a "Truth Commission," which seeks to get testimony from survivors about the ranch, and eventually publicly name suspected perpetrators.

The bill passed unanimously on Monday.

Zorro Ranch was first purchased in 1993 by Epstein, who owned it until he died from an apparent suicide while in prison for a sex trafficking conviction.

The state of New Mexico had previously conducted a criminal investigation that ended in 2019 with no charges filed.

Democratic state Representative Andrea Romero, who co-sponsored the bill, said that the case for "many years" had been "mishandled and pushed out of the purview." She noted that the creation of the commission "allows us to be extremely objective."