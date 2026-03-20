Epstein's lawyer testifies to House Oversight Committee as Democrats stand skeptical

Washington DC - A former lawyer for notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein recently testified to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee about his experience with the late financier.

Darren Indyke, the former attorney for Jeffrey Epstein (pictured), recently testified before Congress that he had "no knowledge" of his client's alleged crimes. © AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

According to Politico, attorney Darren Indyke -who also served as co-executor of Epstein's estate - told the committee during a closed-door deposition on Thursday that he had "no knowledge whatsoever" of his client's alleged crimes, and rejected accusations that he helped facilitate trafficking.

"My complete lack of involvement in that misconduct is a matter of record: not a single woman has ever accused me of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she or anyone else reported to me any allegation of Mr. Epstein's abuse," Indyke told the committee.

He insisted his relationship with Epstein was strictly business, as his role was to "provide corporate, transactional, and general legal services to Mr. Epstein and his companies."

The testimony comes as the committee has been investigating Epstein and seeks to bring criminal accountability to individuals who may have been involved with his crimes.

Democratic lawmakers were skeptical of Indyke's testimony. Representative David Min of California said that his claims of not knowing anything were simply not credible, and he believes Indyke is "guilty of perjury."