Trump says "evil" Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in air strikes

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Saturday that he believes multiple reports that Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in air strikes are true – but stopped short of directly confirming the news.

"We feel that that is a correct story," he was quoted as saying by NBC News.

Trump also spoke to ABC News about reports of Khamenei's death, saying: "I don't want to say anything definitively until I see things, but we believe he is."

The president told the outlet that several members of Iran's top leadership had been killed in the US-Israeli strikes that "incapacitated" the Islamic Republic, and claimed that the identities of the country's next leaders were becoming clear.

Asked by ABC News whether Washington believes people in Iran's leadership were now dead, Trump said "a lot of it is," adding he and the administration "have a very good idea" of who will fill the positions of power in Tehran.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were "many signs" that Khamenei had been killed in an attack on his compound as part of the US-Israeli campaign.

Two Israeli TV networks reported that a photo of Khamenei's body had been shown to Trump and Netanyahu. There has been no confirmation from Iran.

Witnesses said that loud cheers echoed across parts of Tehran, and residents took to their windows to applaud and play celebratory music after reports of the supreme leader's death.